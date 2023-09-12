SHINING A LIGHT ON WEIMAR AMERICA: Senator Kennedy Reads From Gender Queer During Judiciary Committee Hearing.

Addressing [Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias], Kennedy said: “Now, Mr. Secretary what are you asking us to do? Are you suggesting that only librarians should decide whether the two books I just referenced should be available to kids? is that what you’re saying? Tell me what you’re saying.”

“First of all, with all due respect senator, the words you spoke are disturbing, especially coming out of your mouth, is very disturbing,” Giannoulias replied. Despite his actions in Illinois, he added: “But I will also tell you that we’re not advocating for kids to read porn.”

Giannoulias then appeared to argue that parents should not have the right “to try and challenge the worldview” of those who want to push LGBTQ themes on children.

“We are advocating for parents, random parents, not to have the ability under the guise of keeping kids safe to try and challenge the worldview of every single manner on this issue,” he said.

“You’re getting conceptual again,” Kennedy shot back. “Because I want to know what you’re recommending. It sounds to me like some of you are saying the librarians should decide who gets to see that book.”

The Secretary again argued that parents cannot be trusted to decide what’s appropriate for their children.

“I’m saying when individual parents are allowed to make that decision of where that line is, then “To Kill A Mockingbird,” which involves a rape scene, should that book be pulled from our libraries? I think it becomes a slippery slope,” he said.