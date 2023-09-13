FIRST, THEY MADE IT DIFFICULT TO BUY THE GOOD STUFF WITH PSEUDOEPHEDRINE THAT ACTUALLY DOES WORK…: A Popular OTC Decongestant Might Soon Be Pulled From Shelves for Being Useless. “Food and Drug Administration scientists say that oral phenylephrine doesn’t work for nasal decongestion, though the agency’s final decision has yet to be made.”
