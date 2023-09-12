BIG MONEY: CEO Gets $379 Million For Money-Losing EV Company. “Keep in mind that Lucid lost over $2 billion over the last year. Now, startups can take a while before they turn profitable, but paying the CEO of an unprofitable company hundreds of millions of dollars to boost the stock price of a money-losing company sounds awful pump-and-dumpish to me.”
