CHANGE: Ceramic Nano Memory promises to disrupt the $500 billion storage business.

Ceramic Nano Memory is designed to address the “density, performance and access paradigms” as well as cost and sustainability demands of datacenters, Pflaum said. The new technology will bring storage in the “Yottabyte Era,” where a yottabyte is equal to 1,000 billion terabytes, by using ceramic nano layers that are 50-100 atoms thick. Ceramics are inorganic materials that can resist heat and corrosion, and they have been used by humans for at least 26,000 years.

Cerabyte now wants to exploit ceramics’ outstanding qualities to store information that can be protected against “most data storage media threats.” Data is written and read with laser or “particle beams,” the company states, with bits structured in QR code-like matrices. Cerabyte already has its own roadmap for the technology, which is projected to scale from 100 nm to 3 nm bit sizes or to an areal density of GB/cm2 to TB/cm2 class.

Ceramic Nano Memory promises a 75% reduction of total cost of ownership (TCO) in data centers, as the technology needs no media replacement, “no energy” and no data migration.