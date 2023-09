THE MOST JETS DOUBLE-FEATURE EVER:

Shot:

I can’t lie this is so cool. goosebumps🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/nwz5hrubDN — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) September 12, 2023

Chaser: Aaron Rodgers exits Jets debut vs. Bills with ankle injury, questionable to return. “Rodgers was injured after taking a sack from Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd on New York’s first drive of the game.”

UPDATE: Peyton & Eli Manning react to Aaron Rodgers injury on ManningCast.