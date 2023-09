VALERIE JARRETT SMILES: US makes deal with Iran to swap five American prisoners for $6billion in frozen funds — Congress was informed of the agreement on Monday, the anniversary of 9/11.

The Biden administration continues to knock it out the park with their sense of timing, as Obama’s third term rolls along. In 2018, Iran Admitted To Facilitating 9/11 Terror Attacks.

Flashback: Obama’s woman in Tehran.