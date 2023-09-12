KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Sure Would Be Nice If We Had a President Who Was a Patriot. “Rumor has it that Biden’s puppet masters didn’t want to run the risk of having Sir Sniffsalot embarrass the nation while speaking at any prominent 9/11 ceremonies. In an effort to avoid that, they thought it best to dispatch the old boy to Vietnam to hang out with commies, because they’ve never heard of optics.”