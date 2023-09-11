THE SICK MAN OF EUROPE: Germany’s Stop-Start Economic Motor Is Probably in Reverse Again.

Germany’s industrial malaise is probably acute enough to have dragged the economy back into a contraction during the current quarter, forecasters say.

A monthly survey by Bloomberg shows gross domestic product is now anticipated to fall 0.1% in the three months through September before retracing that deterioration toward year-end.

Economists previously saw stagnation this quarter.

Such an outcome would further highlight how the tables have turned. The country that was formerly Europe’s motor now finds itself braking its growth, wincing from the headwinds of poor demand in China and a lingering energy crisis.