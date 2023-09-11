FORGET IT, HE’S ROLLING: White House on Biden skipping 9/11: Wasn’t it over 22 years after the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor, or something?

Yikes. The White House tells Fox News that Biden not commemorating 9/11 at an attack site like other presidents is fine because presidents weren’t still visiting Pearl Harbor after 22 years.

Nice Senator Blutarsky callback, but otherwise, this isn’t much of an excuse for the (p)resident. Hawaii is very far away from DC; the Pentagon is in the White House’s backyard. And Joe and company can easily ride on Amtrak, his favorite railroad, up to New York.