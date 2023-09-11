MAKE TEXAS BLUE AGAIN: Biden Move to Keep Illegals in Texas Is Part of the Democrat Long Game. “Ask yourself what’s really the endgame here. Well, what’s the endgame of every Democrat attempt to flood the nation with illegal immigrants? It’s the three As: Amnesty, Amnesty, and Amnesty. And what happens when illegals are forced to remain in Texas as they await asylum screening for who-knows-how-long? They’ll establish roots in the local community, and they’ll likely stay in Texas. That’s a great place for them to remain, as Democrats wait for their golden opportunity to grant illegal immigrants amnesty, with all the rights of citizenship — including the right to vote.”

Democrats are just taking cues from the UK Labour party (again): Labour wanted mass immigration to make UK more multicultural, says former adviser. “This Government has admitted three million immigrants for cynical political reasons concealed by dodgy economic camouflage.”