KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Dems Aren’t Coming to Take Your Guns…Until They Are. “I guarantee you that Gov. Stalin Grisham will not be the last Democrat to use the COVID-inspired ‘public health’ nonsense as an excuse to oppress the good citizens of this country. They take to tyranny like ducks to water over there in Dem Land. I wouldn’t be surprised to find that the Democratic National Committee has spun off a little think tank to ponder new ways to use public health panic to shred the Constitution.”