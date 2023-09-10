I REMEMBER BEING TOLD TO VOTE FOR BIDEN BECAUSE OF HIS DIPLOMATIC PROWESS: Biden finds himself on the defensive after G20 leaders fail to rally around Ukraine. “Neither Russian President Vladimir Putin nor Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the New Delhi gathering for leaders of the world’s most powerful economies, but even in their absence, Russia and China notched a win against the U.S. when it came to rallying the international community against the war that began more than a year and a half ago.”

Biden’s the kind of guy who can lose to people who didn’t even show up.