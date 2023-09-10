DIRECTOR IS BAFFLED AFTER REPORTER ASKS WHY NO DIVERSITY IN FILM ABOUT 18TH CENTURY DENMARK: “The film takes place in 1750. Admittedly, entertainment reporters aren’t the brightest bulbs in the room, but this guy is from Denmark. Doesn’t he know the history of his own country? The scary answer is that he does, but he thinks that historical accuracy should be sacrificed on the altar of diversity. No wonder artists involved in films hate the new standards.”