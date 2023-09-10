ROGER KIMBALL: A Civil Rights Catastrophe at New College of Florida.

How’s this crumpet to accompany the morning tea? Under the rubric “insanity” a friend just wrote with the news that the Department of Education has opened a civil rights investigation into New College of Florida. Why? Have they excluded black students from the tennis team? Have they made Mexican students sleep in the parking lot? Nothing so minor. No, this is serious. Put a pat of butter on that crumpet and listen: the former director of “DEI” (“diversity, equity, inclusion” for the innocents among my readers) has revealed that Chris Rufo, a trustee of New College, “mocked and misgendered” this creature after she (or so I am guessing) complained.

Serious stuff. Can a dawn raid from the Stasi (aka, the FBI) be far behind?

The news is full of such reports these days. It is partly comic, yes, but also, when you step back, profoundly depressing, for at least two reasons.