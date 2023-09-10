TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Staff Pulls Plug on Presser as Biden Goes Over Edge in Vietnam With Confusion, Dog-Faced Pony Soldiers.

He’s talked about this before, but no one can find the film that he’s talking about. Just another one of those things brewed up in the fertile imagination of Joe Biden. What a rambling mess.

Watch as his staff cuts off the press conference even as he’s still answering a question from the podium, that’s how bad it was going. I don’t think I’ve seen this before, cutting him off mid-word. The staff knew that he was completely off the tracks at this point, and they moved to step in. Then they play music to get him off the stage and cover up anything he might be saying.