HELL’S KITCHEN: Tyler Florence Tries To Save San Francisco.
It looks like celebrity chef Tyler Florence will try and save a post-apocalyptic city by opening two cafes in the once-trendy hotspot of San Francisco, Union Square.
Dear Tyler, we wish you luck with that endeavor. And he seems hopeful:
“I think people need to just look in the mirror every day and realize that we can’t live like this any longer, with the crime, car vandalizing, theft and robbery,” Florence. “I think on the other side of the coin is the positivity in the city.” – Breitbart
Hot off the press! 🥐 Celebrity chef @TylerFlorence is opening two cafes on the historic @UnionSquareSF in @OnlyInSF. One cafe will focus on fresh pastries and the other on savory snacks perfect for a picnic. 🥪 Read more below. ⬇️ https://t.co/5Tv5d6WMXn
— Visit California (@VisitCA) September 7, 2023
That ought to turn things around!