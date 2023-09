RIOTS FOR THEE, BUT NOT FOR ME: Story About ‘Dismantle Police’ Dem Who Got Carjacked Takes Another Wild Turn With New Report.

A Minneapolis law enforcement source tells me officers in the 4th precinct are being encouraged to patrol Sathanandan’s neighborhood when not responding to calls.

“Now she wants extra police presence? She can eat the largest bag of dicks,” the source added. https://t.co/JEEiUhItTV

— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 9, 2023