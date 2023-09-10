DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR AMERICA: Dak Prescott sedated for 11 hours to get massive leg tattoo.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent anesthesia for 11 hours to get a massive leg tattoo, reports say.

The tattoo was unveiled in the spring, but news that he was sedated for it recently surfaced.

The piece, which takes up most of Prescott’s right leg, pays tribute to his brother Jace, who died of suicide in 2020, his mother Peggy who passed to cancer in 2013, and honors sports legends Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali and the late Kobe Bryant. The tattoo also shows Daffy Duck doing Dak’s signature touchdown celebration.

“People are gonna think it’s crazy and it is crazy,” Prescott told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I get that. But I’m crazy. That’s my point is I am. I know I am. I’m not afraid of nothing.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was shocked to learn that the star player was sedated over 10 hours for the procedure.

“I certainly didn’t know he was under for 10 hours,” Jones told the Star-Telegram. “Just so you’re clear, I had no idea about tattoos. I better get up to date on it. I had no idea that required that kind of sedation of any tattoo. It further explains to me why I don’t have a tattoo.”