REVOLVING DOOR REVOLVES: Former Biden Official Jen Psaki Given Key Primetime Slot on MSNBC Ahead of 2024 Election.

MSNBC’s cult of far-left viewers will probably be delighted to see former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is joining the network’s lineup on Mondays beginning later this month.

The network announced on Thursday the former mouthpiece for the inept Biden administration will take up the 8 p.m. ET of its programming on Mondays beginning later this month, Variety reported.

Psaki will take one night from MSNBC host Chris Hayes, who has been giving up Mondays to a rotating cast of far-left hosts recently anyway.

At least Nicolle Wallace will no longer be the most abrasive person on the network.