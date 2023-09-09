DON’T KNOW MUCH ABOUT HISTORY: Chicago Teachers Union president sends son to private school after labeling school choice supporters ‘fascists.’

Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates was elected president in May 2022. CTU has about 25,000 members. Her Caucus of Rank-and-File Educators received criticism for mishandling the union’s response to the winter surge in COVID-19 cases and for not being transparent about union finances.

If she wants to toss around the fascist label, she should look at her own union. They abused school children throughout the pandemic, insisting that schools remain closed and online schooling continue long past when it was necessary if it ever was. The teacher’s union demanded that teachers be treated as first responders and go to the head of the line for vaccines when they became available. Then they demanded that schools close anyway. Like other large city teacher unions, they demanded increased pay and other benefits during the pandemic. The teachers’ unions are not about the children, they are all about themselves. Chicago Teachers Union goes on strike frequently.