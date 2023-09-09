HOW IT STARTED: CBC paints Sound of Freedom as “a dog-whistle for Xenophobic, Pro-Life types.”
—True North, July 12.
How it’s going: Sound of Freedom is No. 1 movie in Latin America.
—The Washington Examiner, today.
