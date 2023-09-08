KAROL MARKOWICZ: Never forget: It was Randi Weingarten and the Bidens who sacrificed a generation of kids.

It begins on the administration’s first day, when Jill Biden invited Weingarten and Becky Pringle, head of the National Education Association, to the White House, telling them, “I told you I was going to bring you with me to the White House. And on day one, you’re here,” according to a new book by Atlantic staff writer Franklin Foer, “The Last Politician.”

There they were, making sure kids didn’t get to have an education.

Foer is, of course, a partisan Democrat, and the portrayal of the Biden White House is comical in its friendliness.

In retelling the story of Jill meeting with two women, Foer repeats the disgusting canard, “In upper-middle-class neighborhoods . . . there was a sense that the unions were acting in a spirit of selfishness.”

That’s obviously a joke. Upper-middle-class people, in areas unlucky enough to be under teachers unions’ thumb, had every option available to their children.

They could hire a tutor, form a pod, move to their beach house, and send the kids to the open public school there or simply send them to private schools, which were, of course, open.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, for example, did just that, sending his daughter to an open private school while ensuring poor Californians were stuck with Randi’s closed public schools.

The lie that it was the “upper-middle-class” that had wanted school openings is necessary to liberals so they will never have to face the corrosive damage that was inflicted on poor children — mainly black and Hispanic children — all over America because of them.