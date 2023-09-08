DANA LOESCH: New Mexico Governor Suspends the Second Amendment.

The DA was busy dismissing cases right and left and the clueless governor doesn’t understand why crime is on the rise? The new DA isn’t any better: a Grisham hand-picked establishment Democrat who was accused of directing staffers to publish stolen emails that included receipts about underwear purchases from former Susana Martinez.

Blue cities like Albuquerque have a murder problem — and a judicial rot problem. Grisham citing a “public health emergency” is exactly why Second Amendment supporters reject this specious claim by anti-Second Amendment advocates to classify felonious actions and prohibited carry as a “health issue.”

No way this edict survives the guaranteed court battle, especially post Bruen.

The only issue here are Democrats who enable repeat offenders to further brutalize innocent citizens.