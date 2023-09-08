TOMMY TUBERVILLE GIVING HILL REPUBLICANS A LESSON IN HOW TO WIN THE BUDGET BATTLE AGAINST THE SWAMP:

Adam Hodge, spokesman for the Biden White House’s National Security Council, issued an angry statement accusing Tuberville of political grand-standing and endangering national security with his hold.

“Tuberville is threatening our national security with his political gamesmanship and risking our military readiness by depriving our armed forces of leadership at a critical time … Senators shouldn’t play politics with our military its readiness or our military families.”

In fact, the guy playing politics was Biden with his decision to defy the Hyde Amendment, the law that protected government neutrality on the most politically divisive issue in America, and the further reality was and remains that Tuberville’s hold doesn’t prevent the Senate from moving forward by holding on-the-record votes on whether to approve specific nominations.

Doing that takes longer, to be sure, but the real problem for Senate leaders is that such votes force every senator to go on record one way or the other on Biden’s woke remodeling of the U.S. military.

To this day and to the continued astonishment of The Swamp, Tuberville is still standing his ground, despite the growing intensity and vindictiveness of his critics, including being accused by the three military branch secretaries of aiding America’s international adversaries.