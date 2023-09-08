JON CALDARA: Lessons learned from school’s Gadsden flag debacle.

It’s fascinating that a 12-year-old boy had to go through the embarrassment and stigma, lose several days of precious education, while the people who hide behind policies, their ignorance of history and their cowardice to engage their own common sense, don’t go several days without employment.

If this incident were not recorded, we really wouldn’t have known what exactly happened. It would have devolved into a he-said, she-said issue, the school hiding behind the usual “We don’t comment on student matters” policy.

And the media is so kind to kids who carry Gadsden flags.

People record their encounters with the police. The police now record most of their encounters with citizens.

Parents, you should not be intimidated to politely record your meetings with school administrators.

In Colorado you do not need their permission or knowledge to do it secretly. Your kids’ futures lie in the balance.