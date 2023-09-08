I’M SURPRISED THIS WASN’T BIGGER NEWS: Ukraine Drone Hits Russian Fab. “How long will the strike set Russia back? Hard to say, but the contamination means the entire fab will need to be decontaminated before they can process wafers again. Maybe a month. Debris may have damaged some of the machines, though the tech is so old that there are probably lots of spare parts for things that can be had despite sanctions. If they hit the power center, the air-handling system, or the DI water system, that could take a while to repair, especially if they need modern western parts. And if they took out the power, all the wafer processing machines will have to be requalified, which is a gigantic pain in the ass and quite time-consuming. But most of the in-process wafers will be safe inside FOUPs, and can probably continue processing, once the fab is up and running again.”

Related: Russia ‘seems to be rejoining the world trade,’ after its 3 largest container ports neared their highest level of activity since the Ukraine war.

Sanctions rarely work, at least not as intended.