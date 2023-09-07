ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Rails Against Illegal Immigrants, Claiming They Will “Destroy New York City.”
Even Axios has noted: Blue state migrant crisis sparks political disaster for Biden.
ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Rails Against Illegal Immigrants, Claiming They Will “Destroy New York City.”
Even Axios has noted: Blue state migrant crisis sparks political disaster for Biden.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.