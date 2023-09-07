A NEOCONSERVATIVE IS A LIBERAL WHO HAS BEEN MUGGED:

How it started: “We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department. Say it with me. Dismantle. The. Minneapolis. Police. Department.”

—Shivanthi Sathanandan, vice chair of the Minnesota Democrat Farm-Labor Party, June 5th, 2020.

How it’s going: [T]hat all changed on Tuesday. Ms. Sathanandan was carjacked and viciously beaten:

The second vice chairwoman of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party is calling for tougher consequences for criminals after she was beaten and carjacked in front of her young children at her home in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

***

Sathananda was left with a broken leg, deep lacerations on her head, and bruising. She’s now calling for politicians to be tougher on crime. She is now singing quite a different tune when it comes to crime and law enforcement:

—John Hinderaker, Power Line, today.

Flashback: White Progressives Shocked to Learn Black and Latino Voters Don’t Share Their Radical ‘defund the Police’ Views.