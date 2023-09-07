LAWFARE: Will Colorado Force Trump Off the Ballot? “The D.C.-based group Citizens for Responsibility & Ethics in Washington (CREW) has joined the fight to keep Trump off the 2024 ballot by filing a lawsuit Wednesday in the District Court in the City and County of Denver, Colo. A press release on CREW’s website states that Trump has, in fact, violated the 14th Amendment, and Crew has filed the suit on behalf of six Republican and unaffiliated Colorado voters.”

Six? In any case, it’s a rule of thumb that whatever some Washington organization appears to be supporting in its name is not what it is actually supporting.