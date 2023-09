HEH:

Some kids know they want a tattoo as young as 2-3 years old. Early signs include using markers to draw on their arms, repeatedly reaching for a pen placed in front of them, and making the sounds “t-ah,” and/or “t-ouh.”

Be an inclusive adult. Tell them about people with tattoos.… pic.twitter.com/ccMJ6QSNLQ

— Chanel Pfahl 🇨🇦 (@ChanLPfa) September 6, 2023