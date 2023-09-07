PROVIDING CONVENIENT COVER FOR THOSE SO-CALLED SANCTUARY CITIES: Biden administration considers forcing migrant families to remain in Texas. “Administration officials have been considering the idea as a way to stem recent increases in the numbers of migrant families crossing the southern border, which reportedly reached an all-time high last month. Supporters of the remain-in-Texas idea, which has yet to be finalized, hope that it would help the administration advance its goals of quickly deporting families who fail initial asylum screenings and deterring other families from crossing in the first place.”

I remember when Remain in Texas was set a bit further south and called Remain in Mexico.