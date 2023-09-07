SPOILER: DEMS ARE HAVING A PSYCHIC MELTDOWN, NOT THAT THAT’S NEWS: How not to have a psychic meltdown when you see new Trump-Biden poll numbers. “In The Wall Street Journal’s latest poll of the 2024 election, President Biden and former president Donald Trump are locked at 46% each. Other recent polls have shown essentially the same thing. While there will be many twists and turns before next November, at this point the race is a toss-up.”