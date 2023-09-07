‘TONIGHT SHOW’ STAFFERS CLAIM JIMMY FALLON IS ‘ERRATIC,’ SEEMS DRUNK AT ‘TOXIC’ WORKPLACE.
On a show produced by Lorne Michaels, who enabled John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Garrett Morris and Chris Farley? I’m shocked, shocked!
‘TONIGHT SHOW’ STAFFERS CLAIM JIMMY FALLON IS ‘ERRATIC,’ SEEMS DRUNK AT ‘TOXIC’ WORKPLACE.
