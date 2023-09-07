PRIVACY [VIP]: It’s Been a Good Week for Keeping Bossy Busybodies From Spying on Your Phone. “Hi, Apple? This is Jerry from the FBI. Yeah, we’re going to need you to scan everybody’s photo libraries for MAGA hats near the Capitol building on or around January 6, 2021. And next month we’re going to have you start sending us location data from gun stores. Kthnxbi.”