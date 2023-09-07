TRAGIC MAUI FIRE HAS OPRAH’S BRAND UP IN FLAMES:

Only Oprah Winfrey’s problem seems to be one of self immolation by association vice actual flames tickling her toes.

For such a carefully cultivated image after all these decades, old girl’s been coming apart at the seams these past few weeks, with jarring, insensitive gazillionaire misstep after misstep.

The things that might have passed unnoticed otherwise have been magnified by the enormous loss of life and property, the scope of the overall devastation, parcity of the emergency and relief response, and miserable performance of elected officials.

Let’s face it – Maui residents are pissed off.

They might have been a little torqued that the billionaire on the island escaped unscathed while they were wiped out. That festered some – even to the point of accusations of hiring firefighters for her estate making USA Today.