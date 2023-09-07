SOME VICTORY: Russian general warns Putin will ‘inevitably’ fire ‘nuclear weapons’ to claim victory in Ukraine.

Major-General Alexander Vladimirov, 78, who is the author of the “war bible” and also wrote the General Theory of War said in an interview that a nuclear bomb will be dropped.

He told pro-war pundit Vladislav Shurygin on the VK social media platform that “only one thing is needed” and that is to press the button which will be a “political decision by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief,” Putin.

The Kremlin official said, “The goals of Russia and the goals of the West are their survival and historical eternity.

“And this means that in the name of this, all means of armed struggle available to them will be used, including such a tool as their nuclear weapons.”

General Vladimirov added, “I am sure that nuclear weapons will be used in this war – inevitably, and from this neither we nor the enemy have anywhere to go.