THE WIND CRIES NIKON: The Nikon That Shot Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Psychedelic’ 1960s LP covers is for Sale.

The original Nikon camera that photographer Karl Ferris used to take multiple Jimi Hendrix 1960s-era album covers as well as Ferris’ original Halliburton case are coming to auction.

Ferris is an English photographer best known as the innovator of “psychedelic photography,” a look that he employed at the behest of Jimi Hendrix and which would go on to define the look of the 1960s and influence the culture of the time around the world. Ferris would also shoot other rock bands and icons including Eric Clapton, Cream, and Donovan.

As the San Francisco Art Exchange puts it, Ferris captured some of the most unforgettable photos of the 1960s including eight album covers in 1967 along with a large number of posters and magazine features.