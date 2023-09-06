A GLIMMER OF HOPE IN THE “EQUAL PROTECTION” DEP’T: JustTheNews is reporting that:

“The same Fulton County grand Jury that indicted former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants under a Georgia state racketeering law also used the same law to indict 61 people who were protesting against the building of an Atlanta police training center.”

Now, most folks I know call the Trump indictments “lawfare.” (To be fair, there’s something vaguely reminiscent about South American dictators tossing possible challengers in the pokey. I’d imagine Valerie Jarrett et. als. wish they could borrow of one General Pinochet’s helicopters…)

Now, what’s the story here? These people protesting against the building of the police training camp?

Were they good citizens like Mom and Dad merely using their First Amendment rights to redress government? Nope.

Were they perhaps a little “over-the-top” greenies who got carried away? Nope.

“The 61 defendants, just 13 of whom are from Georgia, are members of Defend the Atlanta Forest, an anarchist, anti-police, and anti-business extremist organization,” the attorney general’s office said, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

A total of 61 protesters have been charged with violating the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations act. Some face additional charges of domestic terrorism, arson and money laundering. Most are not from Georgia.

Attorney General Chris Carr said in a press conference announcing the indictments, that:

“As the indictment asserts, members of Defend the Atlanta Forest subscribe to a philosophy of anarchy. They hold a core belief that society should abolish police, government and private business and as further alleged, they’re willing to bring about such changes ‘by any means necessary.”

Nice little line here:

“If you come to our state and shoot a police officer, throw Molotov cocktails at law enforcement, set fire to police vehicles, damage construction equipment, vandalize private homes and businesses, and terrorize their occupants, you can and will be held accountable,” Carr said.”

Traveling to another state to shoot police officers, throw firebombs at LEO, torch police cars and commit mayhem? Gee, what kind of people would do that? And how are they funded?

So much for that “peaceful protect” excuse the MSM has been gaslighting us with regarding Antifa and “Defund the Police” types running wild with no accountability.

Waiting to see which far-left Democrats put up their bail. Worth following, IMHO.