BURNING MAN CANNIBALISM CONSPIRACY THEORIES SPREAD ONLINE:

However, since news emerged of the flooding, some have made outlandish claims online about what was going on at the desert camp.

“There’s been several unconfirmed reports of cannibalism taking place on Saturday at Burning Man due to the dwindling food supply,” one Reddit user wrote.

They claimed: “A small group of survivors was trapped by the trash fence overnight during the rainstorm and were forced to consume one of their camp mates before making the several mile dangerous trek back to their camp on foot.”

One user of X, formerly Twitter, wrote the same evening: “We’re hearing about the first reports of Cannibalism at the Burning Man event.”