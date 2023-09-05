YOUR SPEECH IS VIOLENCE BUT THEIR VIOLENCE IS JUST SPEECH: Over 60 Domestic Terrorists Face RICO Charges Over Protests Against ‘Cop City.’ “Goons with ties to both Antifa and Stacey Abrams disrupted church services where employees of the contractor were worshiping and firebombed a daycare center near the site, but tensions rose to new heights in January when a group of terrorists fired at law enforcement officers clearing the site of squatters. One thug fired at a state trooper, so police shot back and killed him.”