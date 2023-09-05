HOW IT STARTED: Preliminary Philly Budget to Reduce Police Funding by $14M, Adds Reforms.

—NBC Philadelphia, June 18th, 2020.

How it’s going: Philadelphia Police Chief Resigns amid Homicide Wave.

Philadelphia police commissioner Danielle Outlaw will be resigning from her post later this month, leaving the City of Brotherly Love reeling from a crime spike after three tumultuous years in office.

Over the course of her tenure, annual homicides in Philadelphia rose from 499 in 2020 to 516 in 2022. Before Outlaw’s arrival, between 2007 and 2019, murders in the city ranged between 246 and 391 per year.