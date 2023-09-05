September 5, 2023

YES: Help boys aspire to ‘heroic masculinity.’ “Heroic masculinity ‘is almost entirely taken for granted, even reviled, until trouble comes and it is ungratefully demanded by the very people who usually decry it,’ she writes. As a group, men ‘are larger, faster, and stronger than women.’ Each man is faced with a moral question: How will he use his strength?”

Posted at 12:43 pm by Stephen Green