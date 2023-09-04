DON’T KNOW MUCH ABOUT HISTORY: Mayor of Tijuana erects piece of Berlin Wall along US border to teach ‘lesson.’ “While Mexico’s message-driven move comes as the United States aims to stop the flow of illegal immigration, the Berlin Wall was installed by the Soviets to divide a nation against itself, unlike the US-Mexico border wall.”
September 4, 2023
DON’T KNOW MUCH ABOUT HISTORY: Mayor of Tijuana erects piece of Berlin Wall along US border to teach ‘lesson.’ “While Mexico’s message-driven move comes as the United States aims to stop the flow of illegal immigration, the Berlin Wall was installed by the Soviets to divide a nation against itself, unlike the US-Mexico border wall.”