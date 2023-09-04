CNBC’S LIST OF ‘WORST STATES TO LIVE IN’ PERFECTLY ILLUSTRATES THE LEFT’S POLITICAL PATHOLOGY:

If you live in a red state, you probably consider yourself lucky. In most cases, doing so means you’ve got a baseline of freedom granted to you that many other Americans don’t have. Certainly, the fact that, by the numbers, people are flocking to Republican-led states testifies to the fact that blue bastions aren’t all they are cracked up to be.

No mind, though. CNBC is here to let you know what the “10 worst states to live in” are. Apparently, many of you are living in an oppressive third-world hellhole and just didn’t know it. Thankfully, our liberal betters are here to set the record straight.

So what are the states in question? Coming in at number 10 is Florida, followed by Arkansas, Tennessee, Indiana, Missouri, Alabama, South Carolina, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas. Yes, according to these geniuses, one of the most popular destinations in the country is actually the worst state to live in.