EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY:

Real Estate Industry in Panic Mode: 45% Drop in Home Purchases – Bigger Than '08! Home sales are now down 31% in 2023. Without transactions, many jobs that are commission oriented are seeing huge declines in incomes. Real estate agents, mortgage brokers, title insurance, home… pic.twitter.com/PfIMwaQ7X2 — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) September 4, 2023

Plus: “We went into a recession after two back to back quarters of -1.5 over a year ago. When this happened, the establishment changed the parameters that define recession. We’ve remained at a net loss with job creation and ‘Bidenomics.’ This isn’t recovery and everyone knows it.”

Everyone does know. But as the wise man once said of the very first country to go full-bore leftist and stay that way, “We know that they are lying, they know that they are lying, they even know that we know they are lying, we also know that they know we know they are lying too, they of course know that we certainly know they know we know they are lying too as well, but they are still lying.”