September 5, 2023

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY:

Plus: “We went into a recession after two back to back quarters of -1.5 over a year ago. When this happened, the establishment changed the parameters that define recession. We’ve remained at a net loss with job creation and ‘Bidenomics.’ This isn’t recovery and everyone knows it.”

Everyone does know. But as the wise man once said of the very first country to go full-bore leftist and stay that way, “We know that they are lying, they know that they are lying, they even know that we know they are lying, we also know that they know we know they are lying too, they of course know that we certainly know they know we know they are lying too as well, but they are still lying.”

Posted at 11:41 am by Stephen Green