KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: How About We Just Say ‘No’ to the Fauci Fascism Revival? “Read the room, tyrants, even your gullible lefties have moved on from the COVID protocols madness. Sure, the occasional ‘ZOMG WHY AREN’T PEOPLE WEARING MASKS?!?!?!?’ loons will show up on social media, but it’s tough to keep the crazy cousins from wandering into the reunion in a big family.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.