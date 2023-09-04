September 5, 2023

AGING: Older adults who regularly use the internet have half the risk of dementia compared to non-regular users. “Our findings show evidence of a digital divide in the cognitive health of older-age adults. Specifically, adults who regularly used the internet experienced approximately half the risk of dementia than adults who did not, adjusting for baseline cognitive function, self-selection into baseline internet usage, self-reported health, and a large number of demographic characteristics.”

Posted at 9:37 am by Stephen Green