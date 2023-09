SOYLENT GREEN WAS ALWAYS PEOPLE:

A part of the Green constituency will someday realize that environmentalism was always about giant geoengineering, replacement industries for sunsetting ones and herding people into nodes of the grid, so there could be no escape. But they'll realize it too late. — wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) September 4, 2023

One way or another, leftism comes down to deciding who gets to do what, including breathing.