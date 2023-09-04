THE BIG LIE THAT WON’T DIE: The Misogyny Myth. Contrary to what you see in the press (or “Barbie”), misogyny is not rampant in modern societies. There is no evil patriarchy oppressing women. Quite the reverse: Both men and women are guilty of misandry, a bias against men. My City Journal article reviews the overwhelming evidence (ignored or suppressed by misandrist journalists and scholars) of bias against men, from the “women are wonderful” effect reported by psychologists to the discrimination against men in the legal system, government, schools, corporations, and academia.

This misandrist bias is probably innate, and it’s being exploited by a diversity industry that false blames sexism for any gender gap not favoring women. Yes, women are “underrepresented” in some fields, especially at the top, but it’s not because of discrimination. It’s because of factors like the “gender productivity gap” and the “competition gap” (which explains why scientists in the 99th percentile of productivity are disproportionately male, and why 95 of the top 100 Scrabble players are men). The misogyny myth serves the interests of the diversity industry, but it’s enormously damaging to the rest of society — women as well as men — because it poisons relations between the sexes and undermines the system that has provided unprecedented opportunities and prosperity to everyone: meritocracy.