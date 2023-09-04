HMM: Barred from freezing their eggs at home, single Chinese women are traveling elsewhere. “Current law in China, where having children out of wedlock is frowned upon, prohibits unmarried women from using any assisted reproductive technologies, including egg freezing. Men are allowed to save their sperm regardless of their marital status.”

Maybe that’s just a holdover from the One Child Policy days but with the seriousness of Communist China’s fertility crisis, you’d think they’d have thrown out all the bathwater.